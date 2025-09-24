Funding cuts behind delayed education appointments

The department briefed the Education Portfolio Committee at the provincial legislature yesterday.

Officials revealed that over 107,000 posts have been approved for the 2025/26 financial year.

[These include more than 90,000 educator positions and around 190 therapist posts].

But Chief Financial Officer Yali Joyi says funding shortfalls

continue to delay appointments.

”At the end of the quarter in June, there were 98 801 filled posts against the fixed establishment, and that translated to 8 702 vacant posts. Because of the continuous budget cuts, you'll see that in a lot of the programs there has been no fillings of posts, which is reflective in terms of the vacancy rate.”

