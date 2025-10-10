Funding crisis hits Durban mental health organisation

The organisation operates several centres across KZN, providing daycare for children with mental health conditions, skills training, and 24-hour residential care, among other services, such as skills training for adults with disabilities, 24-hour residential care, and community support programmes.

CEO Mbonisi Sibisi said some 70,000 people rely on their facilities each year.

Speaking on World Mental Health Day, Sibisi said the funding shortfall directly affects their ability to deliver support to vulnerable communities.

He said that they rely on government funding and donations, which are not enough.

“ We are subsidised by the Department of Health, and we are also subsidised by the Department of Social Development. It's a portion of what is the total cost of running the centres. Now, that's when we say that provides the basis of the operations that we have.

“But then, what we do is look for donors who then, in kind, give any goods or services to come and assist our centres. So, we totally rely, at this point, just on the subsidies and donations.”

He said funding cuts from Social Development have made it difficult to pay staff.

“ Our employees really suffer because, remember, we are providing care, so we need the actual people to take care of them. So, if the people are affected, it directly impacts the care that you're providing for the most disadvantaged. So, it really, really crippled our organisation.”

He confirmed that they have raised these concerns in a letter to the MEC.

