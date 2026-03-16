FULL LIST: Durban north, south and west affected as water rationing begins
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
eThekwini Municipality has launched a water rationing plan after a damaged Nagle Dam valve disrupted the supply of raw water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works.
eThekwini Municipality has launched a water rationing plan after a damaged Nagle Dam valve disrupted the supply of raw water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works.
eThekwini Municipality is rolling out a water rationing plan in the northern, southern and western areas. A damaged valve at Nagle Dam disrupted the supply of raw water to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works last week.
uMngeni-uThukela Water, which reported the problem, says the valve has now been repaired.
eThekwini says the plant needs time to return to its full reticulation capacity.
Officials say it could take time for reservoirs and pipelines to stabilise.
"The stabilisation and replenishment of reservoirs and pipelines across the network is expected to take up to two weeks.”
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To support system recovery, the municipality, working in collaboration with uMngeni-uThukela Water, has implemented a system stabilisation and water rationing plan aimed at restoring stability to the water supply network.
"Under the temporary rationing plan currently being implemented across affected systems and reservoirs, some consumers will receive water during the morning only, while others will receive water during both the morning and afternoon until the system stabilises."
The City is urging residents to use water sparingly during this period.
Who is affected?
Northern Aqueduct Supplied Reservoirs and Areas
Aloes, Avoca, Phoenix, Mount Moriah, KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, Inanda, Mzinyathi, Etafuleni, Newlands, Effingham, Mountview, Trenance, Oaklands, Buffelsdraai, Parkgate, Amouti / Amaoti, La Lucia, Gateway, Glenashley, Beachway, Umhlanga, Durban North, Sea Cow Lake, Springfield, Mount Edgecombe.
Southern Aqueduct Supplied Reservoirs and Areas
Northdene, Queensburgh, Malvern, Chatsworth, Shallcross, Savannah Park, Parts of Nagina, KwaSanti, Mawelewele, Welbedacht East, Welbedacht West, Luganda, Inteke, Klaarwater, Montford, Risecliffe, Moorton, Crossmoor, Woodhurst, Arena Park, UMlazi, Nsimbini, Folweni, Golokodo, Westville, Dawncliffe.
Durban Heights Reservoir 1 Supplied Areas
Pinetown, Sarnia, Westmead, Nazareth, Moseley Park, Cowies Hill, KwaDabeka, Clermont, Berkshire Downs, New Germany Industrial.
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