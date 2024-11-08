Fuel trucks entering SA from Mozambique diverted
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Six fuel trucks en route to South Africa are now being diverted as violent protests continue in the neighbouring country.
Demonstrations erupted after the results of the 9 October elections were announced, returning Frelimo to power.
There have been allegations of vote-rigging with the leader of the opposition also insisting he is the winner of the election.
At least 30 people have been killed in the violence.
There has also been widespread looting, and severe damage to infrastructure.
The Border Management Authority’s commissioner Mike Masiapato spoke to the media on Friday.
READ: South Africans warned to stay away from Mozambique
"Because there are people who do not understand they can easily go temper with petroleum things and the whole thing can explode and people will die in numbers. That is why we had to take those one out of Mozambique, we put them here until everything stabilised then we can be able to make a determination."
