 Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52: official
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52: official

Updated | By AFP

A fuel tanker exploded after colliding with a truck carrying passengers and cattle in northern Nigeria's Niger State killing at least 52 people, a rescue agency said on Monday.

Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52: official
AFP

Ibrahim Husseini, spokesman for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency or SEMA, told AFP the victims were given a mass burial following Sunday's early morning accident and explosion.

"The incident occurred when a petrol tanker loaded with PMS (fuel) collided with a trailer truck loaded with travellers and cattle," a SEMA statement said earlier.

READ: Bus driver arrested in fatal Vryheid crash

Two other vehicles, a crane and a pickup van, were also involved, it said.

More than 50 cattle were also burnt alive.

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Africa's most populous nation, where roads can be poorly maintained, and residents often look to siphon off fuel following accidents.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.