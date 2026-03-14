Fuel supply secure but price hikes loom for South African motorists

The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa says the country’s fuel supply remains stable despite growing uncertainty in global energy markets.

The association says local refineries currently have sufficient stock to cover the months of March and April.

CEO Avhapfani Tshifularo says current supplies supported by imported refined fuel products remain secure.

“We are not even looking at shortages right now because the supply requirements are being met and the individual companies are able to supply their customers as per normal refuelling patterns should the situation change will reassess in terms of what needs to happen as a country.

“Members of the association that are involved in the supply of petroleum products are doing their utmost to ensure that their customers, particularly those with contracts, continue to be supplied without disruption.”

What happens if the war continues?

Tshifularo has however warned that the situation could change as international logistics continue to face pressure.

“Crude oil prices directly affect the prices of refined products in the international market. We have seen that since the beginning of the war; the fuel prices have been rising in the international market. Hence, if we look at the local under recovery, you could see that potentially there is a steep increase in price in the month of April.

“With that in mind, we are monitoring the supply chain very closely to ensure that if there are any hiccups, there is an appropriate response. However, through our normal supply channels, we have not seen any serious disruptions so far.”

What do economists say?

At the same time, South African motorists are bracing for possible sharp fuel price increases in April, as the conflict in the Middle East pushes global oil prices.

Economist Dawie Roodt warns diesel and petrol could rise drastically, depending on oil markets and the rand’s exchange rate.

The conflict has disrupted energy markets and shipping around the Strait of Hormuz, threatening global oil supply.

Current estimates based on Central Energy Fund data suggest motorists could face increases of close to R4 per litre for petrol.

Diesel could go up by about R6.75 per litre if conditions remain unchanged by the end of the pricing cycle.

Other costs, such as fertilizer, are also likely to increase, adding pressure on inflation.

Roodt says consumers will feel the impact immediately.

“But what we are going to see first is in the first Wednesday of next month, we will see an increase in the petrol price and in diesel prices. And then about two weeks or so after that, we will get the inflation data and we will see inflation has been going up, and then who knows, within two months or even shorter, the reserve bank because of the rising levels of inflation, will decide to increase interest rates. So, I'm afraid within the next few weeks, we will start seeing the impact of these increases in the petrol price, and of course a weaker currency and all of that. We will start seeing it in official numbers, but the impact is already there and is already being felt in the economy.”