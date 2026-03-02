Fuel relief ends as petrol, diesel prices rise on Wednesday

Fuel prices are set to rise this month.

Motorists will need to tighten their belts, as the two-month relief at the fuel pumps has come to an end. Fuel prices are set to rise this month.

Prices for both grades of petrol will increase by 20 cents per litre.

Diesel will go up by 62 cents per litre. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 44 cents per litre and the retail price by 58 cents per litre.

LPGas will cost 23 cents more per kilogram.

The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Ministry says contributing factors include higher shipping rates and geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, which could disrupt crude oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

The fuel price increase takes effect from Wednesday.

