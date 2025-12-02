Fuel price hike dampens Ke Dezemba mood

The department released this month's fuel price adjustments on Tuesday.





Spokesperson Robert Maake says both grades of petrol are set to rise by 29 cents a litre on Wednesday.





Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP): twenty-nine cents per litre (29.00 c/l) increase.





Diesel (0.05% sulphur): sixty-five point four eight cents per litre (65.48 c/l) increase.





Diesel (0.005% sulphur): eighty-two point four eight cents per litre (82.48 c/l) increase.





Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): seventy-four point four eight cents per litre (74.48 c/l) increase.





SMNRP for IP: ninety-nine cents per litre (99.00 c/l) increase.





ALSO READ: eThekwini assures all beaches safe for swimming





Maximum LPGas Retail Price: twenty-four cents per litre (24.00 c/kg) increase & nine cents per kilogram (9.00 c/kg) increase in the Western Cape.





Maake says there are several reasons for the price hikes.





"The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $64.14 to $63.54 during the period under review. The main contributing factors are oversupply concerns due to increased production by OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers amid slower global demand. "





"The rand appreciated on average, against the US dollar (from 17.29 to 17.23 rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one.





The average international product prices of petrol were affected by lower inventories ahead of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere due to planned and unplanned refinery outages, which resulted in higher refinery margins."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)