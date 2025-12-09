Frustration as licensing centres close amid power and water cuts

He says he was turned away after being told about water and electricity outages.



Over the weekend, Public Works MEC Martin Meyer acknowledged his department's offices, as well as buildings used by Transport and Education, have been without power for more than a week.



Meyer says the province's rates bill is now R1.8 billion - but that Treasury provides only R900 million.



The MEC says most of their debt dates back 20 years.



Meyer says talks with eThekwini where they owe around R500 million haven't been successful.



This motorist, who's asked not to be named, says the delays have now left him with an expired licence despite multiple attempts to renew it:



"I've been to the road testing route and as I got to the gate, there's a big sign there that says we are close till further notice, there's no water and there's no electricity.

"So I phoned the Department of Transport, I tried to get through to Durban but I didn't get through. I phoned the Pietermaritzburg one and I spoke to a lady there, and then she explained me that they're closed.

"So I told her the frustration is we are going there every day and we getting the same answer. What about those poor people that are using the taxi fare, catching taxis, that's paying R68 a day, and they're going day in, and day out and coming back and forth and they are closed. Now, if the cops stop you on the road, how do I tell him that my license expired and I've been there three times over two weeks and they are still closed?"They still have to do their job and they will give me a fine."Meanwhile, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has called on Meyer to act swiftly in settling the outstanding rates debt owed to the municipality.He says it's unfortunate that the DA continues to raise concerns about poor service delivery, with recently taking the municipality to court over sewer infrastructure, while some the departments they govern are delaying to settle municipal debt.

