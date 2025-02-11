Fresh fighting flares in eastern DR Congo

The resurgence comes after east and southern African leaders called at a summit on Saturday for an "unconditional" ceasefire within five days, fearing the conflict, which has killed thousands and driven vast numbers from their homes, would spill over into neighbouring countries.

The M23 has in recent months swiftly seized tracts of territory in mineral-rich east DRC after again taking up arms in late 2021, in a country plagued by numerous conflicts for decades.

The armed group, which claims to protect ethnic Tutsis, began advancing in South Kivu after taking control of Goma, the capital of neighbouring North Kivu province that borders Rwanda, at the end of last month.

Clashes took place Tuesday near the village of Ihusi, around 70 kilometres (43 miles) from the provincial capital Bukavu and 40 kilometres from the province's airport, according to security sources.

Several local sources reported "detonations of heavy weapons".

Congolese army reinforcements are moving towards the town of Kavumu, where the airport is located and which also hosts the army's main military base in the region, according to security sources.

Bukavu has been preparing for an M23 offensive for several days, with schools shuttering in the city Friday as residents began to flee and shops closed over fears of an imminent attack.

Banks were still shut in the city Tuesday.

The capture of Bukavu would give full control of Lake Kivu to the M23 and Rwandan troops.

The anti-governmental group, which claims to want to "liberate all of Congo" and oust President Felix Tshisekedi, has attempted in recent days to advance into the highlands overlooking the main road to Bukavu to cut off the DRC army's supply lines.

But Burundian soldiers, who are in east DRC to support the Congolese army, stopped the M23 advances, security sources said.

Around 10,000 Burundian soldiers are deployed in South Kivu, according to a security source.

Bujumbura sent at least one additional army battalion to South Kivu Friday, a Burundian security source told AFP.

The M23 has begun setting up its own administration in Goma, a city of one million people, launching recruitment campaigns, including to create a police force.