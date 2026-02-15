French navy seizes 2.4 tonnes of cocaine in Pacific

The seizure of 100 bales of the drug took place on Thursday, and the vessel was allowed to continue on to its destination, which officials did not specify.

"In accordance with practices applicable under international law... the vessel and its crew resumed their voyage," the High Commission in French Polynesia said in a statement.

It added that the operation was carried out with "the cooperation of US government agencies".

The statement did not specify the ship's flag or point of origin.

Over the past month, French authorities have seized nearly 12 tonnes of cocaine around Polynesia, including three that were between two and five tonnes each.

The United Nations has said in recent years that organised criminal groups trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine have expanded their presence in the Pacific.

Large amounts of drugs are transported from North and South America for Australian and New Zealand markets, according to the UN.

In 2025, the French navy seized a record 87.6 tonnes of drugs worldwide, including 58 tonnes of cocaine.

