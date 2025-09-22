French media giant Canal+ takes over S.A Multichoice

The companies said in a joint statement that the combined group will have a workforce of 17,000 employees and serve more than 40 million subscribers.

The acquisition is "the largest transaction ever undertaken" by Canal+, the statement said.

Canal+, which is already the sector's leader in French-speaking African countries, now controls what it described as the leader in the continent's English- and Portuguese-speaking regions.

"This acquisition allows us to strengthen our position as a leader in Africa, one of the most dynamic pay-TV markets in the world," Canal+ chief executive Maxime Saada said in the statement.

The buyout was given a final greenlight by South Africa's competition authority in late July, more than a year after Canal+ launched its bid.

Canal+ offered 125 rand ($7.2) per share for MultiChoice when it launched its offer last year, valuing the South African firm at around $3.0 billion.

Canal+ is present in 25 African countries through 16 subsidiaries and has eight million subscribers.

MultiChoice operates in 50 countries across sub-Saharan Africa and has 14.5 million subscribers.

It includes Africa's premier sports broadcaster, SuperSport, and the DStv satellite television service.