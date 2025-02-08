Freeze of US aid to SA based on misinformation – SA govt

It is after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to halt aid to South Africa over the Expropriation Act.

Trump alleges the law allows land to be seized from white farmers, which our government has described as misinformation.

The spokesperson for the Department of International Relations Cooperation spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, says it is disappointing to observe that such narratives have reached and found favour among decision makers.

READ: Trump freezes aid to S. Africa, citing law to 'seize'

"The government of South Africa has taken note of the latest executive order issued by President Trump. It is of great concern that the foundational premise of this order lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognize South Africa's profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid," said Phiri.

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen has reiterated calls for engagement between the two nations.

"I am disappointed that there’s been a big decision like this made that impacts manufacturing and agriculture jobs particularly.

"I think it underlines the call I made to the president this week for us send a delegation to Washington to get the facts on the table as quickly as possible."

In a statement, the EFF has called Trump's order illogical, claiming South Africa's being punished for supporting Palestinian people and condemning Israel.

