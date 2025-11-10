FreeJacobZuma posts under scrutiny as Zuma-Sambudla's july unrest trial begins

The MK party MPs' trial is underway.

She has pleaded not guilty to terror-related charges stemming from social media posts she made during the riots.

In his opening statement, Senior State Prosecutor, Yuri Gangai, said they would set out to prove that the 43-year-old Zuma-Sambudla intentionally encouraged the public to engage in acts of violence under the banner #FreeJacobZuma.

He says she did this by posting pictures and videos of burning buildings and trucks, looted malls and properties with the chilling refrain - 'WE SEE YOU'.

He’s told the court that these were not messages of empathy but rather, they were applause for chaos and a public endorsement of destruction.

Gangai said this was no ordinary case, describing it as one about the power of words and the destruction that follows when influence is abused.

He told the court that South Africa burned in 2021, and when restraint was needed the most, voices of power, including Zuma-Sambudla, chose not to heal but to harm.

Gangai said they would demonstrate the Zuma-Sambudla's reach, influence and power and use documentary evidence, verified posts and metadata.

He wrapped up his opening statement, saying that the accused, from the comfort of her own home, wrote words that cost others their freedom, their lives, and their future.

The trial continues.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)