Free State replaces KZN as FMD epicentre

At least 935 outbreaks have been recorded across South Africa.





The Free State now has 277 active outbreaks compared to KZN's 202.





The Department of Agriculture began its vaccination drive in the Free State this week with more than 119, 000 cattle having been jabbed.





Last week, officials began the big task of vaccinating the national herd, with the rollout being launched in the KZN Midlands.





Authorities are urging farmers to remain vigilant and avoid purchasing unverified vaccines.





Last month, government issued a stern warning to livestock owners against using illegal vaccines, following reports of unauthorised imports from Kenya to KwaZulu-Natal.





Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, confirmed that the illegal vaccines were intercepted with the assistance of the Border Management Authority (BMA).





He explained that the circulating FMD strains in South Africa are SEP1, SEP2, and SEP3, while the Kenyan vaccines contain the O strain, which could trigger new outbreaks if misused.





He stressed that FMD is a state-controlled disease, and vaccines must only be administered through official channels to protect the national herd.





Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Agriculture is planning an oversight visit to the Free State to assess containment efforts.





