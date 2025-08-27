Free SA objects to BELA Act draft regulations
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
With the deadline for the submission of written comments to the first two sets of regulations for the BELA Act just over a week away, a civil group is urging members of the public make use of the opportunity to have a say about how schools will be managed.
With the deadline for the submission of written comments to the first two sets of regulations for the BELA Act just over a week away, a civil group is urging members of the public make use of the opportunity to have a say about how schools will be managed.
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube gazetted the regulations in early August.
They deal with school capacity and admissions and are part of the process of implementing amendments to the act.
However, civil group Free SA says they could weaken the role of school governing bodies and marginalise parents.
Free SA says one clause of the BELA Act allows officials to override local decisions.
The group warns control could be centralised and school governance politicised.
READ: SADTU threatens legal action over BELA implementation
The BELA Act was signed into law and implemented last year, with the government saying it aims to improve governance and management in the education system.
But Free SA feels the proposals would give provincial officials more authority over school admissions, zoning, and language policy.
The Department argues the regulations aim to create fairness and uniformity in education.
ALSO READ: Ramaphosa, Gwarube face legal action over BELA Act
It adds that they are a key step to strengthening governance, equity, and quality in education for 13.5 million learners.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago