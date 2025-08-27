Free SA objects to BELA Act draft regulations

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube gazetted the regulations in early August.





They deal with school capacity and admissions and are part of the process of implementing amendments to the act.





However, civil group Free SA says they could weaken the role of school governing bodies and marginalise parents.





Free SA says one clause of the BELA Act allows officials to override local decisions.





The group warns control could be centralised and school governance politicised.





The BELA Act was signed into law and implemented last year, with the government saying it aims to improve governance and management in the education system.





But Free SA feels the proposals would give provincial officials more authority over school admissions, zoning, and language policy.





The Department argues the regulations aim to create fairness and uniformity in education.





It adds that they are a key step to strengthening governance, equity, and quality in education for 13.5 million learners.





