 France ex-leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

France ex-leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy

Updated | By AFP

A Paris court on Thursday convicted former president Nicolas Sarkozy on charges of criminal conspiracy over accusations he accepted illegal campaign financing during his 2007 presidential bid from late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Nicolas Sarkozy
Getty Images

Serkozy, who was present in court, was acquitted on a separate charge of corruption, but judge Nathalie Gavarino said he had "allowed his close aides to act with a view to obtaining financial support" for the campaign.

Sentencing is due to be announced later in the hearing, with prosecutors requesting a seven-year prison term for France's 2007-2012 leader.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Conspiracy Nicolas Serkozy Illegal Campaigning
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.