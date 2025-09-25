France ex-leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy

Serkozy, who was present in court, was acquitted on a separate charge of corruption, but judge Nathalie Gavarino said he had "allowed his close aides to act with a view to obtaining financial support" for the campaign.

Sentencing is due to be announced later in the hearing, with prosecutors requesting a seven-year prison term for France's 2007-2012 leader.

