Fourth suspect in PRASA manager’s murder due in Durban court
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A
24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on
Monday in connection with the murder of a senior PRASA official.
A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder of a senior PRASA official.
Jacob Khoaele, a regional manager at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, was gunned down in his car in La Lucia in January.
Last month, police arrested twin brothers Vukani and Vukile Mchunu for Khoaele’s alleged murder.
A third suspect, Sandile Ngcobo, who is believed to be the mastermind, appeared in court last week.
The fourth suspect, arrested on Friday while appearing in the Scottsburgh
Magistrate’s Court on separate case of house robbery and attempted murder, is
the one due in court today.
READ: Fourth suspect arrested in KZN Prasa manager murder
The fourth suspect, arrested on Friday while appearing in the Scottsburgh
Magistrate’s Court on separate case of house robbery and attempted murder, is
the one due in court today.
The other three accused are also expected back in court for the matter on Tuesday.
