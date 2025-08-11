Fourth suspect in PRASA manager’s murder due in Durban court

Jacob Khoaele, a regional manager at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, was gunned down in his car in La Lucia in January.Last month, police arrested twin brothers Vukani and Vukile Mchunu for Khoaele’s alleged murder.A third suspect, Sandile Ngcobo, who is believed to be the mastermind, appeared in court last week.





The fourth suspect, arrested on Friday while appearing in the Scottsburgh Magistrate’s Court on separate case of house robbery and attempted murder, is the one due in court today.



The other three accused are also expected back in court for the matter on Tuesday.