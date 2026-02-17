Fourth suspect in court for Pretoria e-hailing driver murder

The suspect was arrested on Monday, the same day as the court appearance of three other suspects.





The three appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, where they abandoned their bail application.





The 22-year-old Nigerian, Isaac Satlat, was killed during a hijacking incident last week, which was caught on his dash cam.





Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the fourth suspect handed himself over to the police.





"Like the other three suspects, he is facing charges of hijacking and murder," he said.





The case against Dikeledi Mphela, Goitseone Machidi and McClaren Mushwana was postponed to next Monday for further investigations.





