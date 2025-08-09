Fourth suspect arrested in KZN Prasa manager murder

A fourth suspect has been arrested for the killing of Jacob Khoaele.





In January, the 53-year-old was shot dead inside his car on Shelbourne Avenue in La Lucia, north of Durban.





Detectives arrested twin brothers, Vukani and Vukile Mchunu, in connection with the murder last month.





Sandile Sakhile Ngcobo, a third suspect who's believed to be the alleged mastermind, made his first court appearance this week.





Ngcobo is also the accused person in another case of triple murder and attempted murder.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the fourth suspect was nabbed at the Scottsburgh Magistrate’s Court yesterday.





"A 24-year-old man was arrested while appearing on a case of house robbery and attempted murder where he allegedly shot a homeowner before stealing his vehicle in Hibberdene on 11 November 2024."





"The 24-year-old suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.





Netshiunda said the trio of Mchunu twins and Ngcobo will also be in the dock again on Tuesday.





Police are still on the ground searching for at least two more suspects who were also allegedly involved in the killing of Mr Khoaele.



