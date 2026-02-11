Four wanted suspects killed in Inanda
Police have
killed four suspects during a shootout at an informal settlement in Inanda,
north of Durban.
Officers carried out an operation in the Amatikwe area on Tuesday night.
They'd received intelligence that the suspects, linked to a series of murders, attempted murders and robbery were hiding out there.
KZN Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says their investigations took them to a two-room shack.
"When police arrived at the scene, a shootout ensued between the suspects and police which resulted in the four wanted suspects sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. Four firearms, all of which were pistols and several rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects. No police officer was injured during the shootout."
