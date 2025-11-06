Four pupils arrested for torching of uMgungundlovu school

Mayor Mzi Zuma says the district commissioner called him to report that they have made a breakthrough.





"An arrest has been made of the alleged perpetrators. Unfortunately, there are young people and they are from the school itself."





Zuma says sections of Mpolweni Secondary School were set alight, and several classrooms and offices were broken into and damaged yesterday.







KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka says the school hall wasn't affected, which means matrics will continue writing their final exams without interruptions.





Mayor Zuma's condemned what he calls the, "barbaric behaviour," of those behind the incident, calling it an, "attack on education" .





"We're quite happy that at least the alleged perpetrators are now behind bars and normality can flow again in that school. That was our message to the school, to say to educators, that rest assured that the law enforcement agencies will move quite swiftly.”





KZN Education has welcomed the swift arrest of the suspects.





