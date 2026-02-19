Four men lured into Russia-Ukraine war return home

Nombuyiselo Kinase-Nukansi, from KZN, says her nephew was among those on the plane.

"We are so grateful to everybody who was part of this."

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has told Parliament that four South African men lured into fighting for Russian forces are now back on home soil.

Their return follows talks between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

It is understood that 17 men were promised security training and jobs by their recruiters in 2025 but instead found themselves on the front lines and stranded in Ukraine's Donbas region.

The SABC reported that four men arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday night.

Kinase-Nukansi, from KZN, says her nephew was among those on the plane. She says while they are relieved, the family is worried about the others still believed to be trapped in the war.





"At this stage as family members, we couldn't go to Johannesburg. We are still here in KZN. We are not too sure when are they going to arrive in KZN."

The presidency says the process to secure the release of the men is still ongoing.

Lamola, who was speaking during the debate on the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday night, confirmed the men’s return with remarks directed at former president Jacob Zuma's party, the MK Party.

It is alleged that Duduzile Zuma‐Sambudla, the daughter of the former president, was involved in their recruitment. The group aged between 20 and 39 says they were told they were going for security training in Russia only to end up on the front lines of the war.

16 of the men are from KZN and one is from the Eastern Cape.





