Four KwaDukuza beaches earn Blue Flag status

Beaches at Blythedale, Willard, Salt Rock Main, and Thompson Bay received the international eco-label award.





Ray Nkonyeni and Umzumbe were the other municipalities in the province recognised for the 2025-2026 season.





KwaDukuza's Sifiso Zulu says the achievement marks a significant step in the province's efforts towards sustainable tourism.





" We got quite a number of beaches along our coastal stretch - Salt Rock. We are developing another one. Work is ongoing on that front.





"There are more than 10 beaches in KwaDukuza, but we've got four that have been given this data. We are hoping that we will be able to achieve the same status for the other beaches as we go on with our efforts to improve."





