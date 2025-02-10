Four killed in Mbombela N4 crash
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
At least four people have been killed in a car crash on the N4 between Karino and Nelsville near Mbombela.
The head-on collision between two sedans and a bakkie occurred on Monday.
The victims were burnt beyond recognition.
Mpumalanga Transport Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the exact cause of the collision is being investigated.
"Two VW Polo sedans were travelling from Karino towards Nelsville when one of the two sedans first collided with a bakkie, and the other sedan crashed into the two vehicles that had already collided head-on."
"Four of the deceased were occupants of a sedan that initially collided with the bakkie. The driver of the bakkie sustained serious injuries while the driver of the other sedan escaped with slight injuries.
"The investigation into the crash is already underway, although dangerous overtaking cannot be ruled out at this stage," he added.
