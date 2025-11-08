Four killed in cash-in-transit robbery in Bronkhorstspruit

Gauteng police confirmed that a fifth suspect was arrested during the operation, which led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and a hijacked vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the incident unfolded at around 17:30 when police received intelligence that suspects were planning a robbery in the Bronkhorstspruit area.

"Police operationalised the information and while observing, they spotted a white Fiat on the R25. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects opened fire, resulting in a shootout where three suspects were fatally wounded. A pistol and a rifle were recovered at the scene."

A second vehicle was later intercepted in Welbekend. One suspect was shot dead in the ensuing confrontation, while another fled on foot.

An AK-47 rifle with two magazines was recovered from the scene.

Further investigation led officers to a safe house in Dennilton, Limpopo Province, where explosives and a hijacked Mercedes-Benz—reportedly taken in Enkangala, Tshwane—were seized. One suspect was apprehended at the location.

Police are investigating cases of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, and other related crimes in connection with the foiled robbery.

