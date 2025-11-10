Four kids among 8 killed in KZN south coast crash

Road traffic officials say a truck and a bakkie collided on the N2 northbound, near the Scottburgh off-ramp, on Sunday.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate's Sindi Msimang says the children were aged between two and four.

"The bakkie had conveyed 10 passengers, only two survived, and one is in a critical condition in the hospital.

"It is alleged that the heavy motor vehicle was travelling on the slow lane and the bakkie rear-ended the heavy motor vehicle, resulting in multiple fatalities. We're still trying to establish if all the deceased are related or maybe belong to one family."

