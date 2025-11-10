Four kids among 8 killed in KZN south coast crash
Updated | By Newswatch
Eight
people, including four young children, have been killed in a horrific crash on
the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
Road traffic officials say a truck and a bakkie collided on the N2 northbound, near the Scottburgh off-ramp, on Sunday.
The Road Traffic Inspectorate's Sindi Msimang says the children were aged between two and four.
"The bakkie had conveyed 10 passengers, only two survived, and one is in a critical condition in the hospital.
"It is alleged that the heavy motor vehicle was travelling on the slow lane and the bakkie rear-ended the heavy motor vehicle, resulting in multiple fatalities. We're still trying to establish if all the deceased are related or maybe belong to one family."
