Four due before magistrate for killing Phoenix e-hailing driver
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Four suspects are due to line up in court on Friday in connection with the murder of local e-hailing driver Muzaffar Saib.
The Phoenix resident was reported missing on Tuesday.
According to private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa, he was last seen on Monday at his girlfriend’s home in Eastbury.
The group's Prem Balram says Saib left to go home but never arrived.
He says they later received reports that a body had been found.
"Paramedics then certified a male deceased. He was identified as a missing e-hailing driver from Phoenix."
KZN police spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says officers later found Saib's car abandoned in the Bhambayi area.
Investigations led police to a suspect who was seen driving the vehicle.
He was tracked down and taken in for questioning.
Ndlovu says investigators then made more arrests.
"On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, police arrested an additional three suspects. The suspects are due to appear in court on Friday."
