Four burnt bodies found in Inanda
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Murder investigations are underway after four people were
burnt to death in Inanda, north of Durban.
Murder investigations are underway after four people were burnt to death in Inanda, north of Durban.
Police say they found the deceased in two burning cars in the Umatata area on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Two people hurt in Phoenix house fire
KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says the incident may be related to stock theft.
“Upon arrival at the scene, police found one body burnt beyond recognition inside a Nissan NP200, and three other bodies were found inside a Toyota Rumion, also burnt beyond recognition. Police also found three carcasses of cattle next to the NP200 vehicle.
“The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage. The process to identify the victims is underway and a search for the suspects is ongoing.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to Fehmz about 'Damn Good Food'
A powerhouse personality matched with a passion for food, travel and lif...Carol Ofori 2 days ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 10 to 14 November
Beans, bombshells & floods: The week KZN gave, flooded, and solved t...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 1 hour ago