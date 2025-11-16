Four burnt bodies found in Inanda

Police say they found the deceased in two burning cars in the Umatata area on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Two people hurt in Phoenix house fire

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says the incident may be related to stock theft.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found one body burnt beyond recognition inside a Nissan NP200, and three other bodies were found inside a Toyota Rumion, also burnt beyond recognition. Police also found three carcasses of cattle next to the NP200 vehicle.

“The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage. The process to identify the victims is underway and a search for the suspects is ongoing.”