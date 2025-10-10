Fort Hare: Two years & R500 million to repair damage

University spokesperson JP Roodt said calm has since returned to the Alice and East London campuses after the management executive committee’s decision to suspend operations and instruct students to vacate residences by 5 pm on Thursday.

“Despite the devastating blazes, no injuries or fatalities were recorded. Staff, students, and service providers are safe.”

He said the university’s extended management team and executive committee met on Thursday for an emergency debrief, and the institution has now activated a crisis-recovery plan focused on trauma counselling for affected staff and students, and continuity for teaching and learning.

“Counselling is being arranged for affected staff and students, while law enforcement continues investigations into what we have described as coordinated, terror-style attacks,” Roodt said.

The main administration block, which housed examination papers, and the HR department offices, where employee records were kept, were among the buildings destroyed.

The university confirmed that the police’s Crime Intelligence Unit briefed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, and the Eastern Cape MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Xolile Nqatha, confirming credible evidence of externally sponsored anarchy aimed at destabilising the institution.

“The attacks were deliberate, strategically planned and may have involved capturing and involving members of the student leadership structure and their followers,” said Roodt.

He added that UFH’s protection services, SAPS Public Order Police, and private security were overwhelmed by the intensity of the violence, despite earlier warnings.

The university has also cautioned against political opportunism and misinformation, alleging that certain former student leaders and union representatives are using the crisis to gain influence.

“We have noted with concern political figures and groups exploiting this crisis to gain advantage ahead of next year’s local government elections. We will not legitimise attention-seeking theatrics,” the statement read.

UFH has further appealed to the Department of CooperativeGovernance and Traditional Affairs to respond to a letter from the Vice-Chancellor about the conduct of a Raymond Mhlaba Municipality ward councillor, who allegedly led an unlawful strike with a former SRC president two weeks ago.

“That councillor publicly attempted to coerce UFH into altering its supply chain practices and to channel financial resources to taxi operators in Dikeni,” Roodt said.

The university said that while calm has been restored, the impact of the attacks is immense, both financially and emotionally.

“These terror-style attacks were a declaration against progress, renewal and the many improvements brought about by our council and management — including improved governance, research output, and financial stability,” Roodt added.

The Department of Higher Education and Training is expected to brief the media on Saturday on ongoing stabilisation efforts at the university.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)