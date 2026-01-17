Former Steinhoff at Work director sentenced to five years for R376m fraud

Schelbert was convicted after concluding a plea and sentence agreement with the State under section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The 63-year-old, from Paarl in the Western Cape, served as a director and board member of Steinhoff at Work from 1 June 2004 until 29 March 2018.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Schelbert generated a fraudulent invoice on 21 November 2016 while acting on instructions from the company’s former chief financial officer, Andries Benjamin La Grange.

The invoice was issued to TG Sources SARL, a Switzerland-based company in Martigny.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says that after the invoice was created, Stephanus Johannes Grobler and others compiled supporting documentation and facilitated payments to falsely portray the transaction as legitimate.

“This fraudulent scheme led to the inflation of Steinhoff’s financial statements by more than R376 million,” Mahanjana said.

The NPA and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) have welcomed the conviction and sentence, describing it as the third successful prosecution in the ongoing Steinhoff matter.

Mahanjana said the outcome highlights the commitment of both institutions to holding those responsible accountable in what remains one of the most significant and complex corporate fraud cases in South Africa’s history.

The case against the remaining accused, Hein Adendaal (67) and Stephanus Johannes Grobler (64), has been postponed to 6 February 2026 for further proceedings.

