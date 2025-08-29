Former KwaDukuza mayor reprises his role after Ngidi axing

He was elected during a special council sitting on Friday morning at the KwaDukuza Town Hall.





He takes over from Ali Ngidi, who was recalled by the African National Congress nearly two months ago, following allegations of misconduct and financial mismanagement.





Gumede also previously served as mayor of the iLembe District.





KwaDukuza municipal spokesperson Sifiso Zulu says the municipality is hopeful that Gumede’s experience will help bring stability to the council.





" He joined local government during the transitional local councils in 1996 and before the end of that term, he replaced councillor Siyanda Mhlongo as mayor of KwaDukuza in 1998 and got recalled [by the ANC] in 2009.





"He's got the experience and he knows KwaDukuza as an institution. He contributed quite greatly in the past when the institution faced serious challenges."





