Former husband of ex-first lady Jill Biden charged in wife killing

William Stevenson, 77, was married to Jill Biden from 1970 until their divorce in 1975. Jill Biden married former president Joe Biden in 1977.

Stevenson is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the December 28 death of his wife, 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, according to New Castle County Police in Delaware.

He was arrested on Monday and remained in jail after failing to post $500,000 cash bail.

In December police said they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in her living room after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the couple's home in Wilmington shortly after 11 pm (0400 GMT).

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities on Tuesday did not say how Linda Stevenson died or provide more details about the investigation.

Linda Stevenson was "deeply family-oriented and treasured time spent making memories, especially on family vacations with her daughter and granddaughter," according to her obituary.

She was a Philadelphia Eagles fan and recently ran a bookkeeping business.

"Linda will be remembered as tenacious, kind-hearted, and fiercely loyal," the obituary said.

"Her strength, resilience, and unwavering love for her family and friends will never be forgotten, and her absence will be felt deeply by all who knew her."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)