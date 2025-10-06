Former Comrades winner, association chair passes away

The association says she died on Sunday while on holiday with family in the Drakensberg.





It says it's saddened by her passing, describing her as a devoted servant of not only the Comrades Marathon, but the whole sport of road running in South Africa.





Winn won the women's race in 1982.





“Cheryl’s passing is a great loss not only to the CMA, but to the whole athletics family. She dedicated her life from 1978 to the service of the sport of athletics, and the Comrades Marathon in particular," says CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo.





ALSO READ: Comrades refutes claims of deaths at 2025 marathon





"Cheryl’s legacy in this 104-year-old ultra marathon is unparalleled, and her passing is a devastating loss to the CMA family. She remains the Comrades Marathon’s matriarch.





“On behalf of the CMA Board, staff, race organising committee, our elders, sponsors, partners and participants, we pass our deepest condolences to the Winn family, and wish you strength as you deal with this tragic loss. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.





"Cheryl is perhaps best remembered for her many years of service to the Comrades Marathon, leading to many describing her as the matriarch of the event."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)