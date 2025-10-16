Foamy ‘noxious’ clouds blanket Westville's Palmiet River

Westville residents woke up on Thursday to a shocking sight: thick, foul-smelling foam drifting through parts of the suburb and piling up along the Palmiet River.

The white 'clouds' of foam spread across properties, with many residents describing an overpowering chemical odour that raised fears of pollution and health risks. Local resident Sharlene Versveld says the stench was unbearable and believes someone is deliberately discharging waste into the river. Listen below as she describes the smell and the scale of the foam.

“It’s an assault on your nostrils and it's hectic because you don't expect that kind of thing to be wafting in the air. The next morning, we wake up and there is just foam everywhere, and the foam is huge. It's massive. It's happened a few times today. It is particularly bad, so it's not just an oopsie. “There's someone who is deliberately pumping stuff into the Palmiet River and it's quite horrifying to see." Photographer Rorke Shirley, who captured striking images of the incident, says light overnight rain likely stirred up contaminants in the river, producing the large foamy plumes that blew into nearby homes. Listen below as he explains what he witnessed and how the foam formed.

“During the evening, we had some light rain that caused the river to rise slightly, and then any areas where the water flows over some rocks or weirs that agitates what's in the water, which caused the foam with these large clouds of foam, that when the wind blows, picks them up and distributes them into people's properties and carries potential harmful pollutants with it as well, that can affect obviously the animal life.” He said it’s not the first time. The same foam-like pollution appeared about two weeks ago and was reported to the Palmiet River Watch.

Ward councillor Melanie Brauteseth says she’s escalating the matter with municipal and environmental officials. She’s calling for an urgent investigation into what chemicals are being dumped into the water and what long-term harm may be caused to local wildlife and residents. In the interview below, Councillor Brauteseth outlines the next steps in addressing the pollution.

WATCH: Westville residents woke up to quite a sight, fluffy white foam floating through the air and covering parts of the Palmiet River and nearby homes.



