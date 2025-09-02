FMD vaccines ‘not reaching rural KZN farmers’
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Livestock
owners in rural KZN say they feel excluded from the rollout of vaccines for
foot-and-mouth disease.
Livestock owners in rural KZN say they feel excluded from the rollout of vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease.
Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says the virus is spreading west, with confirmed cases in Dundee, Dannhauser, and Newcastle.
Government has bought 900,000 vaccine doses to administer this year worth R72 million.
The first batch of 500,000 arrived in June and was sent to six provinces, including KZN.
READ:WATCH: KZN foot-and-mouth outbreak continues to spread
But the African Farmers' Association of South Africa says rural farmers haven't seen any of those doses.
KZN chairperson Mbongeni Sikhakhane says small-scale farmers can't be forgotten.
" According to our analysis, they are not reaching us in rural areas, but you will find that they are vaccinating in farms especially, but not in deep rural areas.
"We are not happy about the way this vaccination is being conducted.
"They must try to sort it out, then we will be happier as farmers in this province of KwaZulu-Natal."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago