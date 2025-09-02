FMD vaccines ‘not reaching rural KZN farmers’

There are currently more than 270 unresolved outbreaks across five provinces, with KZN topping the list.Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen says the virus is spreading west, with confirmed cases in Dundee, Dannhauser, and Newcastle.Government has bought 900,000 vaccine doses to administer this year worth R72 million.The first batch of 500,000 arrived in June and was sent to six provinces, including KZN.





READ:WATCH: KZN foot-and-mouth outbreak continues to spread



But the African Farmers' Association of South Africa says rural farmers haven't seen any of those doses.



KZN chairperson Mbongeni Sikhakhane says small-scale farmers can't be forgotten.



" According to our analysis, they are not reaching us in rural areas, but you will find that they are vaccinating in farms especially, but not in deep rural areas.



"We are not happy about the way this vaccination is being conducted.



"They must try to sort it out, then we will be happier as farmers in this province of KwaZulu-Natal."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)