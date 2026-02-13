FMD vaccine rollout ‘critical’ to protecting cattle
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
With a national
state of disaster declared over foot-and-mouth disease, a KZN farmers' group
says the urgent rollout of the vaccine is critical to protecting the country’s
cattle herd.
With a national state of disaster declared over foot-and-mouth disease, a KZN farmers' group says the urgent rollout of the vaccine is critical to protecting the country’s cattle herd.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during the State of the Nation Address Thursday night.
ALSO READ: Steenhuisen vows ’swift’ action against FMD following disaster declaration
He said about 28 million doses would be needed for South Africa’s 14 million cattle.
The chair of the Underberg Farmers’ Association, Shaun van Huyssteen, says farms are already under pressure.
“It is a big task, but I also believe with our current veterinarians and if the government works with the private sector, that as long as they put the right systems in place, they can distribute it quite quickly.”
He says for dairy farmers, infection can slash milk production by half to nearly three quarters, severely impacting income.
The association says strict biosecurity measures - such as for the popular music festival Splashy Fen, held at Drakensberg are in place.
“We obviously have a whole lot of boom gate and spray points in our district where we are spraying all vehicles, entering and exiting the district trying to control the spread. So, if people have driven through different rural areas or different farming areas where there's foot and mouth present and it's on their tires or their vehicles, we are trying to disinfect to stop that bacteria and virus being spread to other farms or other areas.”
Van Huyssteen adds that beyond the financial damage, the emotional toll on farmers and workers is mounting.
He says mental health support is now being arranged in the district.
“Is mental state and mental health of farmers and the workers working with those animals. There is nothing more depressing than seeing animals' feet come off and animals dying in front of you no matter what you do.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Stay home: Cyclone Gezani is coming
Valentine’s weekend plans? Forget the shore. Valentine’s weekend plans b...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The February week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 10 hours ago