FMD vaccine rollout ‘critical’ to protecting cattle

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during the State of the Nation Address Thursday night.

He said about 28 million doses would be needed for South Africa’s 14 million cattle.

The chair of the Underberg Farmers’ Association, Shaun van Huyssteen, says farms are already under pressure.

“It is a big task, but I also believe with our current veterinarians and if the government works with the private sector, that as long as they put the right systems in place, they can distribute it quite quickly.”

He says for dairy farmers, infection can slash milk production by half to nearly three quarters, severely impacting income.

The association says strict biosecurity measures - such as for the popular music festival Splashy Fen, held at Drakensberg are in place.

“We obviously have a whole lot of boom gate and spray points in our district where we are spraying all vehicles, entering and exiting the district trying to control the spread. So, if people have driven through different rural areas or different farming areas where there's foot and mouth present and it's on their tires or their vehicles, we are trying to disinfect to stop that bacteria and virus being spread to other farms or other areas.”

Van Huyssteen adds that beyond the financial damage, the emotional toll on farmers and workers is mounting.

He says mental health support is now being arranged in the district.

“Is mental state and mental health of farmers and the workers working with those animals. There is nothing more depressing than seeing animals' feet come off and animals dying in front of you no matter what you do.”