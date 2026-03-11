FMD update in KZN: Situation stable as vaccination drive continues

KwaZulu-Natal’s foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has shown no new changes, suggesting the virus has been contained within the province for now.





However, officials say the highly contagious livestock disease continues to spread in six other provinces, raising concerns about South Africa’s cattle industry, food security and the agricultural economy.





KZN outbreak shows no new developments





The outbreak of the disease, which can affect cattle, sheep, pigs and goats, has shown no new changes, indicating that it is contained within the province.





During a meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, senior state veterinarian at the department, Dr Emily Mogajane, said the disease is still spreading in six other provinces.





"This is concerning because our intention in the whole strategy is to ensure that we contain the disease and we don't find any kind of new outbreaks.





"They concentrated their vaccination in the Ugu district, they'll be moving to Harry Gwala from Ugu and they have also reissued the 34 Red Cross permits.”





Mogajane also told the committee that about 11,054 animals have been vaccinated in KwaZulu-Natal so far.





"Remember that the Red Cross permits are only issued to animals which are moving from the area where they are, to the slaughterhouse to ensure that they don't get disseminated in the communal area or perhaps maybe in the feed lot area.”





She says the aim in the province is to vaccinate all animals, as KZN remains one of the epicentres of the outbreak.





“It has resulted in infections in the Eastern Cape and other provinces [such as] the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga. The infections [were] coming from KwaZulu-Natal. So, our aim is to ensure that we destroy the virus [completely] in the area of KZN.”





Disease continues spreading beyond KZN





Foot-and-mouth disease, which has been declared a national disaster, has crippled farmers and raised concerns about food security and the broader agricultural economy.





The arrival of KwaZulu-Natal’s first batch of vaccines from Argentina kick-started a mass cattle vaccination campaign.





Last month, the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, visited Colbourne Dairy Farm near the Karkloof Nature Reserve, where vaccinations were already underway.





There, he met with farmers at the local country club.





Several accused the government of failing to act swiftly enough, arguing that delays in procuring vaccines have worsened the crisis.





Some told the minister the intervention had come too late to prevent severe financial losses.





Others pressed for clarity on compensation measures and called for dairy farmers to be prioritised in the vaccine rollout.





