FlySafair reaches four-year pay deal with cabin crew

FlySafair says it sealed a four-year pact with the South African Cabin Crew Association, without disclosing details.





"While the company notes with some regret that earlier acceptance would have spared union members the hardship of a further unpaid week, FlySafair reiterates its full respect for the collective bargaining process and the rights of employees to engage in negotiation through their chosen representatives," the airline said in a statement.





"The airline also extends its sincere appreciation to the CCMA commissioners who played a pivotal role in facilitating discussions between the parties. Their professionalism, commitment, and tireless efforts throughout this process were instrumental in helping reach a fair and balanced resolution."





The carrier started locking out crew more than a week ago as talks stalled.





The airline, which controls 60 per cent of the domestic market and transports about 300,000 passengers daily, maintained throughout the wage deadlock that its operations weren't affected.





