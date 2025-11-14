FlySafair reaches four-year pay deal with cabin crew
Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch
South Africa's largest low-cost airline, FlySafair, has reached an agreement with cabin crew, ending a deadlock over compensation, a week before the country hosts world leaders at the G20 summit.
South Africa's largest low-cost airline, FlySafair, has reached an agreement with cabin crew, ending a deadlock over compensation, a week before the country hosts world leaders at the G20 summit.
FlySafair says it sealed a four-year pact with the South African Cabin Crew Association, without disclosing details.
"While the company notes with some regret that earlier acceptance would have spared union members the hardship of a further unpaid week, FlySafair reiterates its full respect for the collective bargaining process and the rights of employees to engage in negotiation through their chosen representatives," the airline said in a statement.
ALSO READ: FlySafair on brink of pilot strike
"The airline also extends its sincere appreciation to the CCMA commissioners who played a pivotal role in facilitating discussions between the parties. Their professionalism, commitment, and tireless efforts throughout this process were instrumental in helping reach a fair and balanced resolution."
The carrier started locking out crew more than a week ago as talks stalled.
The airline, which controls 60 per cent of the domestic market and transports about 300,000 passengers daily, maintained throughout the wage deadlock that its operations weren't affected.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to Fehmz about 'Damn Good Food'
A powerhouse personality matched with a passion for food, travel and lif...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 10 to 14 November
Beans, bombshells & floods: The week KZN gave, flooded, and solved t...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago