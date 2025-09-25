 FlySafair to conduct internal review after passenger dies on flight
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

FlySafair to conduct internal review after passenger dies on flight

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

FlySafair says it’s conducting an internal review after a passenger died on board a flight from Durban to Johannesburg this week.

FlySafair plane
X: FlySafair

The budget airline says staff were concerned about the passenger before departure. 

A medical team at King Shaka International Airport assisted them, and they were cleared for travel. 

However, during the flight the passenger's condition deteriorated despite efforts by cabin crew and medical professionals who were also passengers on board.

The person died before the plane landed. 

FlySafair says counselling has been offered to those who witnessed the incident. 

It says crews are trained to manage medical emergencies until professional help is available.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Review Mental Health Flysafair
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.