FlySafair to conduct internal review after passenger dies on flight

The budget airline says staff were concerned about the passenger before departure.

A medical team at King Shaka International Airport assisted them, and they were cleared for travel.

However, during the flight the passenger's condition deteriorated despite efforts by cabin crew and medical professionals who were also passengers on board.

The person died before the plane landed.

FlySafair says counselling has been offered to those who witnessed the incident.

It says crews are trained to manage medical emergencies until professional help is available.

