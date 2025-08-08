Floyd Shivambu expelled from MK Party

Party national chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko announced the expulsion on Friday afternoon.

"He also seriously violated the trust placed on them as a member of the MK Party," said Nhleko.

"In this regard, the decision has been taken to summarily, terminate the membership of the former Secretary General, and the formal letter of expulsion was transmitted to him on the 15th of July 2025."





READ: MSF: Blocking foreign nationals putting lives at risk





Shivambu was removed as MKP secretary-general in June and demoted to an ordinary member of the party as a sanction for having visited fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi over Easter.





Shivambu later launched broadsides the party and some of its leaders and announced plans to start his own political movement.





However, he said he would emulate party leader Jacob Zuma by not resigning from the MKP before moving onto another.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



