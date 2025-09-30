Flooding hits parts of PMB after two days of heavy rain

On Monday, the province's central, northern, and southern regions were issued level 4 and 2 storm warnings.

Daniel Kemp, a ward councillor in Msunduzi, says poor drainage has worsened the situation, severely affecting several homes.

“We’ve got drainages that are blocked and flooding on parts of the main intersections. There are two areas which are severely affected, which is along the Victoria and West Street.

“I’ve also got major blockages in the Pellum Burton area, which are also severely affected due to the lack of maintenance of the drainage and sanitation.

The water does run down to some of the residents’ houses. I've got three houses that are affected.”

KZN disaster teams responded to several weather-related incidents on Monday, as heavy rainfall continued across the province.

In one case, a person had a lucky escape while trying to cross a flooded bridge in Pietermaritzburg today.

KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and low-lying areas.

“The bakkie was swept off a low-lying bridge in Lincoln Mead. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape unharmed by swimming to safety. The MEC has reiterated the importance of not attempting to cross flooded bridges or rivers. As such, actions pose a serious risk to life.”

He says disaster management teams remain on high alert.

Rain is expected to continue in some parts of the province on Tuesday.

