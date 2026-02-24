Flood victims sceptical as eThekwini promises permanent homes

The municipality announced on Sunday that residents who've lived for years in temporary emergency accommodation could soon move into permanent homes.





Thousands have been displaced by floods in and around Durban since 2022.





Mayor Cyril Xaba says construction on more than 100 homes is almost complete and should be ready next month.





But Sibongile Mkhize, a 2022 flood victim and member of the KZN Flood Victims Committee, says they've heard similar promises before.





"As from 2022, they promised us that we are going to get our houses as soon as possible, but now they always keep on making empty promises to us, and the condition that we're living in is not good at all."





She says overcrowding and water supply issues remain an ongoing problem at temporary accommodation sites.





Mkhize says they're still waiting for updates from the city.





" It is very painful as a flood victim of 2022. I've been experiencing to have two premiers and two mayors with no progress at all.





"It is very painful. I don't believe them because this is the last week of February, and it's the end of the month on Sunday, it's the 1st of March."





