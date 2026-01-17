Flood risk grows as heavy rains continue in Northern KZN

The Weather Office has issued a Yellow Level Two warning for disruptive rain in the region, which is expected to continue until Sunday.

The conditions may lead to localised flooding, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says their main focus is Zululand and Umkhanyakude.

He says certain parts of Umhlabuyalingana, KwaNongoma and areas of Jozini are already under pressure - with rising water levels affecting low-lying roads and bridges.

“ In these areas, severe heavy rains have caused widespread flooding with a number of communities already under threat of continued flooding.

“The Provincial Disaster Management Centre is monitoring all the weather conditions and is working closely with municipalities and agencies of the state to ensure and safeguard communities.

“Residents are urged to follow all safety protocols and ensure that they do not endanger themselves or their families.”

