Flood-hit Shallcross residents to receive homes

The KZN Human Settlements Department says it's identified 12 portions of state land where construction will soon start.

On Monday, MEC Siboniso Duma spoke about plans to resettle communities affected by the disaster three years ago.

"Two portions out of 12 portions are ready for construction. Spatial Planning and Land Use Management has been approved in the two portions in Shallcross Ward 17. We want to construct 42 houses on the land - ERF 165. We will construct 43 houses on the land ERF 1765. This gives a total of 85 houses for the victims."





He told a briefing in Durban that the project should have begun last year but had some disruptions.

The local community stopped an appointed contractor in November.

They complained about service delivery issues like the shortage of water and electricity.

"Residents also said this construction of low-income residential units would result in a decline in property market values of the existing homes, making it difficult for current residents to sell their homes and move elsewhere. Our response is that there is no scientific proof of this argument. South African courts have in the past rejected and found no merit in this type of objection."





