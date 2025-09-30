Flood-hit Msunduzi vows to keep residents safe

It says it's working to reduce the risk of flooding and other disasters, while calling on residents to stop illegal dumping.

Officials say stormwater drains are being cleaned and maintained, but the dumping of rubble and other waste continues to put strain on the city's infrastructure.

Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp has raised concerns about poor drainage that has caused flooding at major intersections along Victoria and West Street in the CBD, blockages on Burton Avenue, and Pelham has also led to overflowing water affecting some homes.

The municipality has urged residents and businesses to help prevent blockages by disposing of rubbish responsibly.

It says it's prioritising climate change adaptation and infrastructure resilience through measures to reduce risk and strengthen early warning systems.

It comes after flooding hit parts of Pietermaritzburg following two days of heavy rain.

On Monday, the province's central, northern, and southern regions were issued level 4 and 2 storm warnings.

KZN disaster teams responded to several weather-related incidents on Monday, as heavy rainfall continued across the province.

In one case, a person had a lucky escape while trying to cross a flooded bridge in Pietermaritzburg today.

KZN Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and low-lying areas.

“The bakkie was swept off a low-lying bridge in Lincoln Mead. Fortunately, the driver managed to escape unharmed by swimming to safety. The MEC has reiterated the importance of not attempting to cross flooded bridges or rivers. As such, actions pose a serious risk to life.”

He says disaster management teams remain on high alert.

Rain is expected to continue in some parts of the province on Tuesday.

