Flood damage forces closure of KZN, Limpopo magistrates’ courts

The Department of Justice has confirmed that 11 courts in Limpopo, mainly in the Mopani and Vhembe districts, have also been affected, after heavy rains caused widespread damage and claimed at least 17 lives.





Department spokesperson Samuel Modipane says washed-away roads and damage to court buildings have forced the postponement of several matters, including urgent cases, as members of the public and court staff struggle to reach facilities.





He says many courts have suffered structural damage, power outages, and roof leaks.





Modipane says technical assessments are underway to fast-track emergency repairs and restore services.





" It's not an entire closure in most cases. It's about certain areas not being accessible, certain services not being able to be rendered optimally as they should because of the issue of records, and people not being able to access the record storage facilities. Those are the challenges that are confronting us at the moment.





"In KZN, it's the Ubombo Magistrate Court and Bellville Magistrate's Court where minor damages have really been reported, including the ceiling falling in some of the offices."





