Five-year-old among group of minors intercepted near Beitbridge
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Members of the South African National Defence Force and border security officials have intercepted a group, including more than 20 children, near the Limpopo River.
The group was found near the Beitbridge Border fence.
Authorities believe they were moving from South Africa into Zimbabwe when they were stopped during border safeguarding operations.
The children are between the ages of five and 17.
The Border Management Authority's Mmemme Mogotsi says there were ten adults in the group.
However, only one was found to have been a parent to one of the children.
" The interception has raised serious concerns regarding child protection, possible exploitation, and non-compliance with immigration and child welfare legislation. All individuals have been placed under the care of the relevant authorities,” Mogotsi says.
