Five suspects killed in Chatsworth shootout

The crime scene, in the vicinity of Moorton Drive, was still active by mid Monday morning.





Detectives told Newswatch that the five suspects were wanted in connection with a number of murders, extortion and house robberies, specifically in areas west of Durban.





They have confirmed cases in Mariannhill, the township of Mpumalanga in Hammarsdale and Msunduzi.





Investigators have been tracking these suspects for a while and traced them to an informal settlement at around 4 a.m. this morning to a hideout at the Pumphouse.





Police say the suspects opened fire on them. The officers retaliated, killing five of them in the exchange.





No police officers were hurt.





The scene was swarming with paramedics and police, officials from the forensics unit and crime scene experts were also here, slowly making their way through this light green shack.





They’ve just recovered three firearms.





