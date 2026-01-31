Five people killed in N2 Mtubatuba crash

Five people, including a child, have been killed in Mtubatuba, in northern KZN.

It's understood at this stage that a car and a tipper truck collided on the N2 in Manandi last night.

KZN Transport says two other people who were seriously injured were taken to the hospital.

The department says teams from the Road Traffic Inspectorate worked throughout the night to clear the accident scene.

An investigation into this accident has been launched by the RTI and local police.

The crash comes just days after 11 people were killed in Isipingo, in the south of Durban.

It's after a truck crashed into an overloaded taxi in Lotus Park.