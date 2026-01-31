 Five people killed in N2 Mtubatuba crash
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Five people killed in N2 Mtubatuba crash

Updated | By Newswatch

There's been another horrific crash in KZN.

N2 Mtuba Crash
Supplied/KZN Transport

Five people, including a child, have been killed in Mtubatuba, in northern KZN.

ALSO READ: At least 10 killed in taxi crash near Lotus Park

It's understood at this stage that a car and a tipper truck collided on the N2 in Manandi last night.

KZN Transport says two other people who were seriously injured were taken to the hospital. 

The department says teams from the Road Traffic Inspectorate worked throughout the night to clear the accident scene.

An investigation into this accident has been launched by the RTI and local police.

The crash comes just days after 11 people were killed in Isipingo, in the south of Durban.

It's after a truck crashed into an overloaded taxi in Lotus Park.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Mtubatuba Crash KZN Transport Fatalities
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.